Fri, 03 November 2023 at 5:14 pm

'The Menu' Stars Anya Taylor-Joy & Nicholas Hoult Reunite for Jaeger-LeCoultre Event with Lenny Kravitz

'The Menu' Stars Anya Taylor-Joy & Nicholas Hoult Reunite for Jaeger-LeCoultre Event with Lenny Kravitz

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult are back together, for an event at least!

The former co-stars from The Menu were joined by rock star Lenny Kravitz while attending Jaeger-LeCoultre‘s celebration of The Reverso Stories exhibition on Wednesday (November 1) at Iron 23 in New York City.

The private event was also attended by actor Aldis Hodge, model Eric Rutherford, DJ Brendan Fallis, and others.

Created by Jaeger-LeCoultre as part of its mission to expand the cultural conversation around design and watchmaking, Reverso Stories offers visitors a deep immersion into the creative and cultural universe of this icon of watch design through more than 90 years since its birth in 1931.

Anya and Nicholas starred in the 2022 movie The Menu, which you can stream now on Hulu. They’re also connected by the Mad Max universe as Nicholas starred in Mad Max: Fury Road and Anya is starring in the upcoming prequel Furiosa.

FYI: Anya is wearing a Stella McCartney dress.

Browse through the gallery for 15+ photos from the Jaeger-LeCoultre event…
