The Biggest Revelations From Lucy Hale's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including How She Really Feels About Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Co-Stars

Kourtney Kardashian Rumored to Have Given Birth, TMZ Reveals All the Clues

Travis Kelce Provides Latest Update On Taylor Swift Relationship Following Report About Safety Concerns

Jacob Elordi Addresses Comparisons to Austin Butler, Talks Controversial Portrayal of Elvis in 'Priscilla'

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 4:58 pm

PinkPantheress Reveals How Being On a Date Ruined Her Chances of Working With Kendrick Lamar

PinkPantheress Reveals How Being On a Date Ruined Her Chances of Working With Kendrick Lamar

PinkPantheress is opening up about the time she missed out on a huge opportunity!

In the i-D cover story published on Thursday (November 2), The 22-year-old British pop artist revealed that she had a chance to work with Kendrick Lamar.

Sadly, she was on a date when she got the invite. The “Boy’s a Liar” singer cringes when she thinks about the situation now.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Oh f-ck, I can’t even think about it,” she said about the unfortunate incident. When the “Humble” rapper asked her to join him in the studio for a session, PinkPantheress was mid-date.

She recalled, “I was watching Nightcrawler with this guy.” Her date requested that she put her phone on silent, so she didn’t see the message from Kendrick in time.

Hopefully the two incredible musicians will still get to collaborate one day!

Kendrick recently released a very special collaboration with another artist. Taylor Swift‘s hit “Bad Blood” featuring the rapper is now available on the deluxe edition of 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

