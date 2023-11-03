Content Creator Asia Jackson Discusses Amy Schumer 'Harassing' Her About the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Asia Jackson has some final thoughts regarding her online feud with Amy Schumer.

The 42-year-old comedian, who is Jewish, has been very supportive of Israel and the Jewish community on social media since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.

Amy has recently been accused of sharing some insensitive content. In a since-deleted post from October 24, she shared a photo of protestors holding placards with “Gazans rape Jewish girls only in self defense” and “Proud of our rapist martyrs.”

Asia, an actress and content creator, indirectly replied to that post on X (formerly known as Twitter). She wrote, “It’s so crazy to me how Bella [Hadid] & Gigi [Hadid] had to tiptoe around their statements and then Amy Schumer is like ‘Gazans are rapists’ and will still have a career.”

Then, they had a heated DM exchange, where Amy accused Asia of being antisemitic and uneducated, and Asia defended herself.

In a “final thoughts” TikTok video, Asia discussed the feud openly. “Amy Schumer harassed me on Instagram,” she began. “I just wanted to come on here and share my side of the story and give a few last thoughts.”

“I don’t know why i was singled out,” the actress reflected. “Thousands of people have been critical of the things she’s been posting, many of which have much larger platforms than I do…If you thought that I was going to cower in fear when you sent that message, you chose the wrong one that day.”

Asia explained that there’s a double standard in the entertainment industry when it comes to this particular conflict.

“It is infuriating to see people in my industry be fired from their jobs simply because they spoke out against the indiscriminate killing of civilians, half of them children, while she gets to post something so despicably racist and Islamophobic and not face anything even close to the same consequences,” she pointed out. “It is absolutely infuriating to see that double standard play out in real time.”

She continued, “I think the wildest part of her correspondence to me was calling me antisemitic. That was absolutely wild. I couldn’t believe what I was reading. How does me holding you accountable for your racism somehow make me antisemitic?”

Asia explained that she’s very well-read and has been invited to speak at a variety of universities. “I found it particularly condescending that you couldn’t possibly believe that a young woman of color who’s into fashion could possibly be educated on the matters on which she’s speaking on,” she added.

“We need to be very, very responsible with our platforms,” Asia concluded. “We need to be very, very mindful of what we say and how we say it. In other words, don’t be a hateful-ass b-tch.”

On Wednesday (November 1), Amy issued a statement about her recent political posts and addressed the backlash.