Scarlett Johansson &amp; Colin Jost Host Star-Studded Christmas Party - Guests Included Three Newlywed Couples, 'SNL' Alums, &amp; More!

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

Shailene Woodley Talks 'Big Little Lies' Season 3, Reveals What She'd Want for Her Character

Gigi Hadid &amp; Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More &amp; More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

Sat, 23 December 2023 at 5:32 pm

The Cast of 'The Holiday,' Ranked By Net Worth (You Might Have Forgotten No. 2 is Even In The Christmas Classic!)

The Cast of 'The Holiday,' Ranked By Net Worth (You Might Have Forgotten No. 2 is Even In The Christmas Classic!)

When December rolls around, people are reaching for their all-time favorite Christmas movies to get them in a holly and jolly mood. For many of them, that winter-time favorite is The Holiday.

The festive romcom stars Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz as two down-on-their-luck women – a book editor who lives in London and a trailer maker from Los Angeles. After going through breakups, they decide to trade houses for the holidays, which puts them on the path to new romances.

It’s a timeless classic for so many reasons, and the exceptional cast made up of Hollywood mega-stars is one of them.

With such a talented cast, and more than a few A-list cameos, you might be wondering who is the wealthiest star in The Holiday. We did the digging to answer that question for you. Spoiler alert: You might have forgotten that the second-richest star even appeared in the movie until we remind you!

Scroll through the slideshow to see a ranking of the cast of The Holiday based on their net worth…

