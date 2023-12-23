The Cast of 'The Holiday,' Ranked By Net Worth (You Might Have Forgotten No. 2 is Even In The Christmas Classic!)

When December rolls around, people are reaching for their all-time favorite Christmas movies to get them in a holly and jolly mood. For many of them, that winter-time favorite is The Holiday.

The festive romcom stars Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz as two down-on-their-luck women – a book editor who lives in London and a trailer maker from Los Angeles. After going through breakups, they decide to trade houses for the holidays, which puts them on the path to new romances.

It’s a timeless classic for so many reasons, and the exceptional cast made up of Hollywood mega-stars is one of them.

With such a talented cast, and more than a few A-list cameos, you might be wondering who is the wealthiest star in The Holiday. We did the digging to answer that question for you. Spoiler alert: You might have forgotten that the second-richest star even appeared in the movie until we remind you!

Scroll through the slideshow to see a ranking of the cast of The Holiday based on their net worth…