Wendy Williams Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia & Aphasia

James Bond Casting Rumors 2024: Every Report Revealed Including Who Did a Screen Test & More!

5 DC Universe Stars Not Returning, 3 Will Reprise Their Roles (Report)

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Reveals Her Daily Diet: Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Meals Revealed!

Thu, 22 February 2024 at 12:13 pm

'The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy' Voice Cast - 6 Stars Revealed for New Prime Video Series!

'The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy' Voice Cast - 6 Stars Revealed for New Prime Video Series!

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy is premiering on Prime Video on Friday (February 23)!

Per Amazon, the show follows Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak—aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons—as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs.

In Season One, doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement.

The series features a bunch of stars voicing the characters as well!

Click through to find out who is on the voice cast of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy…

