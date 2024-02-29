Noah Cyrus 'Very Loyal' to Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Reports of Family Feud

An insider spoke out about Noah Cyrus‘ relationship with her dad Billy Ray amid rumors that the family is engaged in a feud.

If you missed it, fans started wondering if Noah was estranged from her mom Tish after she and her brother Braison skipped her wedding to Dominic Purcell. The wedding came over a year after Tish filed to divorce Billy Ray, bringing an end to their decades-long relationship.

Now, an insider is clarifying where the young singer stands with her dad.

Read more about the Cyrus family…

“Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray,” the source told People. “She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship.”

On the topic of Tish and Billy Ray‘s divorce, the insider said that “it hasn’t been easy for any of the kids.”

“Their parents’ separation was really hard, but it was also long overdue,” the source alleged.

The Cyrus family has not directly responded to the feud rumors. However, fans have read into a couple of notable moments. For instance, Miley left Billy Ray out of her acceptance speech when she won a Grammy earlier this month.

Her brother Trace also shared an updated family portrait that did not include Noah or Braison.

Like Tish, Billy Ray also got married last year.

If you missed it, the Cyrus family matriarch also spilled some tea about Miley and Billy Ray‘s involvement in Hannah Montana. In the process, she reacted to a claim that the series “destroyed” their family.