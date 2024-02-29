One Tree Hill's Austin Nichols Looks Ripped in Shirtless Workout Video - Watch Now!

Austin Nichols is looking so fit these days and he’s giving fans a peek inside his workouts!

The 43-year-old actor, best known for playing Julian Baker on the CW series One Tree Hill, shared a shirtless workout video on his Instagram account.

“Coffee got me out of bed. Otis got me out the door. And @beyonce got me into the gym. Let’s go!!!” Austin captioned the video.

Austin set the video to Beyonce‘s new number one song “Texas Hold ‘Em.” The video includes him going for an outdoor run, doing bicep curls, push-ups, planks, and weighted squats. His body is looking ripped!

One fan commented, “My husband asked why this song keeps repeating,” implying that they are watching Austin‘s video on repeat. We can relate!

Austin‘s ex Sophia Bush recently told a ghost story from when they dated.