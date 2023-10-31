Sophia Bush Recalls Ghost Story From When She Dated Austin Nichols

Sophia Bush is getting into the Halloween spirit, sharing an “interesting paranormal experience” involved ex-boyfriend Austin Nichols.

The 41-year-old One Tree Hill star opened up about the experience on the Drama Queens podcast.

“Back in the early days of our show [One Tree Hill], all of us were partnered and then I very publicly was not,” she said, seemingly referring to her split with Chad Michael Murray at the time.

“The first date I went on was with a very sweet boy named Austin Nichols when I was 23. We dated on and off for years.”

She went on to explain that he joined the cast of One Tree Hill after he told Sophia that he’s “not going to let [her] tell him that they can’t date because the long distance was too hard.”

“Bold, gorgeous, romantic gesture. We laugh about it all the time. We’re still good friends,” she continued.

She then explained the ghost encounter when they were living together in Wilmington, North Carolina, which is where the show was filmed.

“When we were properly able to date because we were living in the same city for the first time in a decade. We were sleeping and this was when I had that creepy apartment. I just knew it was haunted,” she said.

“I hear this noise [one night] and it wakes me up … it’s in the floor. I turn the light on and Austin looks at me and goes, ‘What is that noise?’ We both start to make our way over to it. A volleyball size orb pops out of the floor. We both start to scream. The two of us lept up and ran. This thing went from round to tall and then evaporated.”

She added that she was “so happy that one of her friends was with her.”

“We still are like, ‘Wasn’t that so weird?’ It’s nice to know we’re not crazy,” she added.

The two officially split in February 2012 after six years of dating on-and-off.

