Erika Jayne Reacts to Jon Hamm Calling Her Out Over Her Expensive Earrings

Erika Jayne is reacting to comments made by Jon Hamm.

The 52-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke out on the latest episode of No Filter With Zach Peter.

During the podcast, Erika addressed the 52-year-old Mad Men actor calling her out over $750,000 earrings.

Erika‘s diamond earrings were a huge story point on RHOBH Season 12 when she expressed hesitation about returning the jewelry, worth $750,000, given to her by estranged husband Tom Girardi with allegedly stolen money.

She got backlash on the show from co-stars Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kyle Richards who felt Erika holding on to the earrings showed a lack of empathy for the affected clients.

Jon, a Bravo fan, appeared on The Howard Stern Show in September 2022 and discussed the story line.

“You just want to shake her and go, ‘Honey, they were never yours — give them back,’” he said at the time. “And then I can’t quite get … are they $750,000 earrings? Or is it $750,000 per earring? … Give ‘em back.”

Erika was discussing her legal win from earlier in the summer on the recent podcast episode when she spoke about Jon.

“I have my appeal. And that’s, you know — like Jon Hamm, you know. ‘They never were yours.’ F–k you. I won on appeal,” she said.

“You don’t know what you’re talking about. You know, ‘Those were never yours.’ Really? Appellate judge said they were. Or at least said you can’t prove that they weren’t. So that made me happy.”

While recently promoting her new Las Vegas residency show Bet It All on Blonde, the 52-year-old star revealed that she has a new man in her life following her separation from husband Tom Girardi.

