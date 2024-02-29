'Dune 2' Cast: 4 Actors Didn't Return, 6 New Additions (Including a Big Surprise), & 8 Returning Stars

Dune: Part Two finally has been released in theaters, months after the original release date.

The cast was unable to promote the movie while the SAG-AFTRA strike was ongoing, so Warner Bros. decided to delay the film so the cast can actively promote it through red carpet appearances, talk shows, interviews, and social media posts.

We know that some of the original Dune stars are confirmed to return and some of them likely aren’t coming back for the sequel. A few exciting new stars have also been added to the cast!

Browse through the slideshow to check out the cast for Dune: Part Two, plus the actors not returning…