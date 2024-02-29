Top Stories
Thu, 29 February 2024 at 7:31 pm

Drew Barrymore & Christina Aguilera Bond Over Being Mile High Club Members - 'It Feels Different'

Christina Aguilera and Drew Barrymore shared their thoughts on joining the mile high club.

If you missed it, the “Dirrty” pop star recently made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. While on the show, Christina recalled meeting Drew pre-fame.

Their interview also got steamy when Drew asked about the exclusive club, which you join after getting intimate on an airplane.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Are you a member of the mile high club,” Drew questioned Christina, exclaiming when the singer replied affirmatively, adding, “Multiple times.”

Drew noted that she was also a member.

“We spend a lotta time on planes. We’ve gotta figure it out,” Christina joked.

The TV host pushed for her viewers to get the same experience, saying that it was “not the same” as a normal hookup and that it felt “wild.”

“It’s not the same. If you’re curious, like, ‘Why are people doing it?’ I’m telling you, elevation, it feels different. I can’t recommend it more — sorry FAA,” Drew gushed.

If you missed it, Christina recently had a lot to say about her sexuality. She also provided an update on new music.

Press play on the interview clip below…
Photos: CBS
