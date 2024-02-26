Christina Aguilera Tells Drew Barrymore About Meeting Her at a Restaurant Before She Became Famous

Christina Aguilera is a guest on the new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show and this isn’t the first time they met!

The pop star opened up about meeting Drew over 25 years ago when she was an unknown singer recording her first album in Los Angeles.

Christina and Drew talked about how they sometimes get nervous to approach other famous people.

“I get really shy, especially the more you respect someone you’re like I can’t even you know make eye contact. I am the weirdest nerd about that kind of thing too. But, I did have the courage to get the nerve to go say hi to you one time,” Christina said, adding it happened at the famous restaurant The Ivy.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I was so green to LA, I was like a teenager and I was so green and starstruck to everything and then there’s Drew Barrymore sitting at the next table. And you went to go to the bathroom and I was like, ‘This is my moment.’ And I went and I told you, I was like, ‘Hi, I’m Christina and I’m such a big fan and I’m here recording my album for the first time and I just wanted to say hi to you and blah, blah, blah.’ And you were the kindest celebrity I’ve ever met. You were so warm and so kind to me and I’ve never forgotten that about you, so thank you for doing that for me,” Christina said.

Drew replied, “I am so glad. That’s how people are supposed to behave.”

“But then we all have our walls and we get guarded and I think depending on what day or whatever but it was just so kind of you to be just so warm and you were like, ‘Good luck with that,’” Christina said.

Watch the clip below!

