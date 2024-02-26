Top Stories
Mon, 26 February 2024 at 8:59 pm

Kieran Culkin Gets Hilariously Trolled by Wife Jazz After SAG Awards Loss to Pedro Pascal

Kieran Culkin Gets Hilariously Trolled by Wife Jazz After SAG Awards Loss to Pedro Pascal

Kieran Culkin‘s wife Jazz Charton is celebrating his 2024 SAG Awards loss.

For the past several awards shows, the 41-year-old Succession actor and Pedro Pascal have been in a fake feud as they both competed in the Lead Actor categories.

Kieran beat the 48-year-old The Last of Us actor at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and the Critics’ Choice Awards, but Pedro won the Best Actor award at the SAG Awards.

Following Kieran‘s loss at the SAG Awards, Jazz took to Instagram to congratulate Pedro on “humbling” her husband.

Keep reading to find out more…“He’s back, baby! Back to doing what he does best – LOSING. Balance has been restored to the universe,” Jazz wrote along with photos from the awards show.

“Thank you @pascalispunk for humbling him 🙌” Jazz added. “Thank you @dior for dressing us and @johntanstyling for the help and @remba_ for making us look like we showered and slept, and as always @martinkatzjewels for the beautiful jewels and Kieran’s pin!”

After his SAG Awards win, Pedro said that he was going to celebrate by “making out” with Kieran. Found out how the Succession actor reacted!
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 SAG Awards, Jazz Charton, Kieran Culkin, Pedro Pascal