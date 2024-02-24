Pedro Pascal Jokes He's a 'Little Drunk' While Accepting Best TV Drama Actor Award at SAG Awards 2024 (Video)

Pedro Pascal seemed to be very surprised by his win at the SAG Awards!

The 48-year-old actor picked up a big win at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Pedro won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his work in the HBO show The Last of Us. He’s also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for his work!

During his speech, Pedro joked about how he was drunk already.

“This is wrong for so many reasons,” he said. “I’m a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk. I’m making a fool of myself but thank you so much for this! I’ve been in the union since 1999 so this is an incredible f–king honor. To the nominees, all of you, I can’t remember any of your names right now.”

Watch the speech below!