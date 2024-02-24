SAG Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended the Event!

Top Stories
A major awards show on a Saturday night is a rare occurrence, but the 2024 SAG Awards are here to shake up awards season a little bit!

The stars of both film and television are in attendance to celebrate the best in acting at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

We’ll be recapping the full list of celebs who walked the red carpet at the event in this post and we’ll be updating all night long, so keep checking back for all the live updates.

Make sure to check out the full list of nominees and the list of presenters hitting the stage.

Head inside to see photos of every celeb on the SAG Awards red carpet…

Keep scrolling for photos of every celeb on the SAG Awards red carpet…

Margot Robbie (Barbie) at the SAG Awards

Ryan Gosling (Barbie) at the SAG Awards

Emma Stone (Poor Things) at the SAG Awards

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) at the SAG Awards

Casey Affleck (Oppenheimer) at the SAG Awards

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) at the SAG Awards

Halle Bailey (The Color Purple) at the SAG Awards

Sterling K Brown (American Fiction) at the SAG Awards

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) at the SAG Awards

Ciara (The Color Purple) at the SAG Awards

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) at the SAG Awards

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) at the SAG Awards

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers) at the SAG Awards

Billie Eilish at the SAG Awards

Finneas O’Connell at the SAG Awards

Idris Elba at the SAG Awards

Jodie Foster (Nyad) with wife Alexandra Hedison at the SAG Awards

Taraji P Henson (The Color Purple) at the SAG Awards

Anne Hathaway at the SAG Awards

Penelope Cruz (Ferrari) at the SAG Awards

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) at the SAG Awards

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) at the SAG Awards

Issa Rae (American Fiction) at the SAG Awards

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) at the SAG Awards

Elijah Wood at the SAG Awards

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) at the SAG Awards

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) at the SAG Awards

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) at the SAG Awards

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) at the SAG Awards

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) at the SAG Awards

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry) at the SAG Awards

Jessica Chastain at the SAG Awards

Bel Powley (A Small Light) at the SAG Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross (American Fiction) at the SAG Awards

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) at the SAG Awards

America Ferrera (Barbie) at the SAG Awards

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building) at the SAG Awards

Carey Mulligan (Maestro) at the SAG Awards

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Bradley Cooper (Maestro) at the SAG Awards

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) at the SAG Awards

Ali Wong (Beef) at the SAG Awards

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) at the SAG Awards

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) at the SAG Awards

Willem Dafoe (Poor Things) at the SAG Awards

Michael Cera (Barbie) at the SAG Awards

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) and Naomi Watts at the SAG Awards

Melissa McCarthy at the SAG Awards

Uzo Aduba (Painkiller) at the SAG Awards

Colman Domingo (Rustin, The Color Purple) at the SAG Awards

Corey Hawkins (The Color Purple) at the SAG Awards

Kenneth Branagh (Oppenheimer) at the SAG Awards

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary) at the SAG Awards

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) at the SAG Awards

Greta Lee (The Morning Show) at the SAG Awards

Joey King at the SAG Awards

Taylor Zakhar Perez (SAG Award Ambassador) at the SAG Awards

Courtney B. Vance at the SAG Awards

Fran Drescher at the SAG Awards

Rebecca Hall at the SAG Awards

Morgan Spector (The Gilded Age) at the SAG Awards

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things) at the SAG Awards

Leighton Meester at the SAG Awards

Adam Brody (American Fiction) at the SAG Awards

Glen Powell at the SAG Awards

Laverne Cox at the SAG Awards

John Ortiz (American Fiction) at the SAG Awards

Dallas Liu at the SAG Awards

David Rasche (Succession) at the SAG Awards

Hannah Leder (The Morning Show) at the SAG Awards

Billy Harris (Ted Lasso) at the SAG Awards

Myra Lucretia Taylor (American Fiction) at the SAG Awards

Kat Graham at the SAG Awards

Jose Cervantes Jr. (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Arian Moayed (Succession) at the SAG Awards

Robert Wisdom (Barry) at the SAG Awards

Tobie Windham (Barry) at the SAG Awards

Matilda Lawler (The Gilded Age) at the SAG Awards

Simon Jones (The Gilded Age) at the SAG Awards

Audra McDonald (The Gilded Age) at the SAG Awards

Jeremy Shamos (The Gilded Age, Only Murders in the Building) at the SAG Awards

Troy Kotsur and wife Deanne at the SAG Awards

Michael Cerveris (The Gilded Age) at the SAG Awards

Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary) at the SAG Awards

William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary) at the SAG Awards

Ashlie Atkinson (The Gilded Age) at the SAG Awards

Blake Ritson (The Gilded Age) at the SAG Awards

Kelley Curran (The Gilded Age) at the SAG Awards

Erin Wilhelmi (The Gilded Age) at the SAG Awards

Nicole Brydon Bloom (The Gilded Age) at the SAG Awards

Ben Ahlers (The Gilded Age) at the SAG Awards

Michael Cyril Creighton (Only Murders in the Building) at the SAG Awards

Douglas Sills (The Gilded Age) at the SAG Awards

Jason Veasey (Only Murders in the Building) at the SAG Awards

Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Alan Ruck (Succession) at the SAG Awards

Joely Fisher at the SAG Awards

Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers) at the SAG Awards

Sherry Cola at the SAG Awards

Don Darryl Rivera (Only Murders in the Building) at the SAG Awards

Jillian Dion (Killers of the Flower Moon) at the SAG Awards

Fred Melamed (Barry) at the SAG Awards

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) at the SAG Awards

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show) at the SAG Awards

Nestor Carbonell (The Morning Show) at the SAG Awards

David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer) at the SAG Awards

Taissa Farmiga (The Gilded Age) at the SAG Awards

Auli’i Cravalho at the SAG Awards

Matty Matheson (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Edwin Lee Gibson (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower Moon) at the SAG Awards

Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie) at the SAG Awards

Lionel Boyce (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Maddie Ziegler at the SAG Awards

Donna Murphy (The Gilded Age) at the SAG Awards

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi (The Color Purple) at the SAG Awards

Loni Love at the SAG Awards

Tan France at the SAG Awards

Chris Olsen at the SAG Awards

Elaine Welteroth at the SAG Awards

Matt Friend at the SAG Awards

Keith David (American Fiction) at the SAG Awards

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) at the SAG Awards

Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary) at the SAG Awards

Kevin Garry (Ted Lasso) at the SAG Awards

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) at the SAG Awards

Kola Bokinni (Ted Lasso) at the SAG Awards

Cristo Fernandez (Ted Lasso) at the SAG Awards

John Lithgow (Killers of the Flower Moon) at the SAG Awards

Denee Benton (The Gilded Age) at the SAG Awards

Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon) at the SAG Awards

Zoe Winters (Succession) at the SAG Awards

Oliver Platt (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Justine Lupe (Succession) at the SAG Awards

Celia Keenan-Bolger (The Gilded Age) at the SAG Awards

Ed McVey (The Crown) at the SAG Awards

Stephen Root (Barry) at the SAG Awards

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso) at the SAG Awards

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) at the SAG Awards

Bronson Webb (Ted Lasso) at the SAG Awards

Abby Elliott (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Khalid Abdalla (The Crown) at the SAG Awards

Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession) at the SAG Awards

Rhea Perlman (Barbie) at the SAG Awards

Olivia Williams (The Crown) at the SAG Awards

Omar Sy at the SAG Awards

David Oyelowo (Lawmen) at the SAG Awards

Anthony Carrigan (Barry) at the SAG Awards

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) at the SAG Awards

Erika Alexander (American Fiction) at the SAG Awards

JaNae Collins (Killers of the Flower Moon) at the SAG Awards

Brendan Fraser at the SAG Awards

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession) at the SAG Awards

Nicholas Braun (Succession) at the SAG Awards

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) at the SAG Awards

Storm Reid at the SAG Awards

Jason Winston George (Station 19) at the SAG Awards

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso) at the SAG Awards

Kieran Culkin (Succession) with wife Jazz at the SAG Awards

