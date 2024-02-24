SAG Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended the Event!

A major awards show on a Saturday night is a rare occurrence, but the 2024 SAG Awards are here to shake up awards season a little bit!

The stars of both film and television are in attendance to celebrate the best in acting at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

We’ll be recapping the full list of celebs who walked the red carpet at the event in this post and we’ll be updating all night long, so keep checking back for all the live updates.

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Casey Affleck (Oppenheimer)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Halle Bailey (The Color Purple)

Sterling K Brown (American Fiction)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Ciara (The Color Purple)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Billie Eilish

Finneas O’Connell

Idris Elba

Jodie Foster (Nyad) with wife Alexandra Hedison

Taraji P Henson (The Color Purple)

Anne Hathaway

Penelope Cruz (Ferrari)

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Issa Rae (American Fiction, Barbie)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Elijah Wood

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Jessica Chastain

Bel Powley (A Small Light)

Tracee Ellis Ross (American Fiction)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Willem Dafoe (Poor Things)

Michael Cera (Barbie)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) and Naomi Watts

Melissa McCarthy

Uzo Aduba (Painkiller)

Colman Domingo (Rustin, The Color Purple)

Corey Hawkins (The Color Purple)

Kenneth Branagh (Oppenheimer)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Joey King

Taylor Zakhar Perez (SAG Award Ambassador)

Courtney B. Vance

Fran Drescher

Rebecca Hall

Morgan Spector (The Gilded Age)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Leighton Meester

Adam Brody (American Fiction)

Glen Powell

Laverne Cox

John Ortiz (American Fiction)

Dallas Liu

David Rasche (Succession)

Hannah Leder (The Morning Show)

Billy Harris (Ted Lasso)

Myra Lucretia Taylor (American Fiction)

Kat Graham

Jose Cervantes Jr. (The Bear)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Robert Wisdom (Barry)

Tobie Windham (Barry)

Matilda Lawler (The Gilded Age)

Simon Jones (The Gilded Age)

Audra McDonald (The Gilded Age)

Jeremy Shamos (The Gilded Age, Only Murders in the Building)

Troy Kotsur and wife Deanne

Michael Cerveris (The Gilded Age)

Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary)

William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary)

Ashlie Atkinson (The Gilded Age)

Blake Ritson (The Gilded Age)

Kelley Curran (The Gilded Age)

Erin Wilhelmi (The Gilded Age)

Nicole Brydon Bloom (The Gilded Age)

Ben Ahlers (The Gilded Age)

Michael Cyril Creighton (Only Murders in the Building)

Douglas Sills (The Gilded Age)

Jason Veasey (Only Murders in the Building)

Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Joely Fisher

Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers)

Sherry Cola

Don Darryl Rivera (Only Murders in the Building)

Jillian Dion (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Fred Melamed (Barry)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Nestor Carbonell (The Morning Show)

David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer)

Taissa Farmiga (The Gilded Age)

Auli’i Cravalho

Matty Matheson (The Bear)

Edwin Lee Gibson (The Bear)

Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie)

Lionel Boyce (The Bear)

Maddie Ziegler

Donna Murphy (The Gilded Age)

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi (The Color Purple)

Loni Love

Tan France

Chris Olsen

Elaine Welteroth

Matt Friend

Keith David (American Fiction)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)

Kevin Garry (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Kola Bokinni (Ted Lasso)

Cristo Fernandez (Ted Lasso)

John Lithgow (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Denee Benton (The Gilded Age)

Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Zoe Winters (Succession)

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

Justine Lupe (Succession)

Celia Keenan-Bolger (The Gilded Age)

Ed McVey (The Crown)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Bronson Webb (Ted Lasso)

Abby Elliott (The Bear)

Khalid Abdalla (The Crown)

Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession)

Rhea Perlman (Barbie)

Olivia Williams (The Crown)

Omar Sy

David Oyelowo (Lawmen)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Erika Alexander (American Fiction)

JaNae Collins (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Brendan Fraser

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Storm Reid

Jason Winston George (Station 19)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)