SAG Awards 2024 - Full Presenters List Revealed!
The 2024 SAG Awards are nearly here!
The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on Saturday (February 24) in Los Angeles.
There will be over 30 A-list presenters at the awards ceremony, founded in 1995 to recognize outstanding performances in movie and prime time television.
SAG winner Idris Elba will open the ceremony, which has not had a host since 2021.
Jennifer Aniston will present the 59th SAG Life Achievement Award to legendary actor, singer, producer, writer, and director Barbra Streisand.
2024 SAG Award Presenters
Idris Elba
Jennifer Aniston
Erika Alexander
Emily Blunt
Danielle Brooks
Sterling K. Brown
Michael Cera
Colman Domingo
Robert Downey Jr.
Fran Drescher
Phil Dunster
Billie Eilish
America Ferrera
Brendan Fraser
Taraji P. Henson
Troy Kotsur
Greta Lee
Melissa McCarthy
Cillian Murphy
Glen Powell
Issa Rae
Storm Reid
Tracee Ellis Ross
Alexander Skarsgård
Omar Sy
Hannah Waddingham
Naomi Watts
Jeffrey Wright