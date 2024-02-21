SAG Awards 2024 - Full Presenters List Revealed!

The 2024 SAG Awards are nearly here!

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on Saturday (February 24) in Los Angeles.

There will be over 30 A-list presenters at the awards ceremony, founded in 1995 to recognize outstanding performances in movie and prime time television.

SAG winner Idris Elba will open the ceremony, which has not had a host since 2021.

Jennifer Aniston will present the 59th SAG Life Achievement Award to legendary actor, singer, producer, writer, and director Barbra Streisand.

2024 SAG Award Presenters

Idris Elba

Jennifer Aniston

Erika Alexander

Emily Blunt

Danielle Brooks

Sterling K. Brown

Michael Cera

Colman Domingo

Robert Downey Jr.

Fran Drescher

Phil Dunster

Billie Eilish

America Ferrera

Brendan Fraser

Taraji P. Henson

Troy Kotsur

Greta Lee

Melissa McCarthy

Cillian Murphy

Glen Powell

Issa Rae

Storm Reid

Tracee Ellis Ross

Alexander Skarsgård

Omar Sy

Hannah Waddingham

Naomi Watts

Jeffrey Wright

