Jimmy Kimmel Hints at Retirement, Reveals When He'd Likely End 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Jimmy Kimmel is hinting at the end of his talk show and late night hosting career.

If you don’t know, the 56-year-old talk show host has been the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! since January of 2003.

About his decades-long hosting gig, he shared, “I’m as surprised as anyone could be in this position — even to have a really good job is a surprise to me.”

He then pondered his retirement from the show.

“It’s hard to yearn for it when you’re doing it,. Wednesday night, I was very tired and I had all these scripts to go through — I had to revise and rewrite all these pitch ideas for the Oscars — and I was literally nodding off onto my computer,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “In those moments, I think, ‘I cannot wait until my contract is over.’ But then, I take the summer off or I go on strike, and you start going, ‘Yeah, I miss the fun stuff.’”

He then added, “I think this is my final contract.”

He continued, “I hate to even say it, because everyone’s laughing at me now. Each time I think that, and then it turns out to be not the case. I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good. That seems like enough.”

Jimmy almost retired from his late night talk show before. He also spoke about the possibility of retiring in 2022.

He then shared something surprising, given his current job: “If you think about it, I did everything I could to avoid being the sole guy. I love being involved in other people’s projects. I never had an urge to be the center of attention, and I still don’t. It’s not in my DNA.”

He continued, “I won’t be doing stand-up after I stop doing the [talk] show — I am uncomfortable with it,. I don’t like my birthday. I love being a team player.”