'Borderlands' Movie Trailer Is as Action-Packed as the Video Game - Watch Now!

The debut trailer for the Borderlands movie just dropped online!

Here is the film’s synopsis: “Lilith (Cate Blanchett), an infamous treasure hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. She forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Kevin Hart), once a highly respected soldier, but now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), the scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Jack Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

Eli Roth is directing the movie from a screenplay he wrote with Craig Mazin.

Keep reading to find out more…

The movie hits theaters on August 9! If you aren’t familiar, the film is based on the video game series of the same name.