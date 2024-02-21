'Dune: Part Two' The First Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics Are Saying!

Dune: Part Two is here!

The highly anticipated follow-up to the hit 2021 film arrives in theaters on March 1, and plenty of critics have had a chance to see the movie at various premieres around the world.

Here’s a synopsis: “This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as he unites with Chan (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

The first reviews have since gone live! We’ve gathered them together right here, so you can decide for yourself if the movie sounds good.

