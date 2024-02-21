'Joker 2' Budget, Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga Salaries Revealed!

Joker: Folie a Deux is going big, and apparently sparing no expense.

The highly anticipated sequel to 2019′s Joker is set to hit theaters later this year, and a new report reveals just how much the production cost to make – and it’s a whole lot of money!

Aside from a handful of stars, including Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Zazie Beetz, there’s still very little we know about the movie, except that it is said to be a musical.

Click through to see the new budget and reported salaries for its main stars…