Mark Ruffalo Reveals Which Director Allegedly Wouldn't Work With Him, Plus the Reason Why

Wendy Williams' Family Issues Statement About Her Condition Amid Addiction &amp; Health Struggles

Natalie Portman Makes Brief Comment on Speculation About Her Marriage to Benjamin Millepied

Netflix Renewed Another Big Hit!

Wed, 21 February 2024 at 1:46 pm

'One Chicago' 2024 Exits: 2 'Chicago Fire' Stars & 1 'Chicago PD' Actress Are Leaving This Year

Unfortunately, there are already a few exits in the One Chicago franchise – Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD – happening this year so far.

As of right now, there’s two stars from Chicago Fire and one from Chicago PD that are confirmed to be exiting. There could be more announcements coming as the seasons progress.

They air tonight on NBC.

Keep reading to find out more…

