Jessica Chastain Wows in Black Lace & Diamonds at SAG Awards 2024

Jessica Chastain wows in black lace at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old actress George & Tammy actress is frequently one of the best dressed on every red carpet that she graces, and this is no exception.

For the show, she selected a black lace dress, which she paired with a diamond necklace. Jessica wore her hair straight and kept her glam simple with a focus on a peach-toned smokey eye.

Just last year, Jessica took home her second SAG Award. She won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for George & Tammy. She had a viral moment when she fell on her way up to claim the award.

FYI: Jessica is wearing a custom Armani dress and DeBeers jewelry.

