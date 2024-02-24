Brie Larson is Pretty in Pink at SAG Awards 2024

Brie Larson is a pink dream on the red carpet at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday night (February 24) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old Lessons in Chemistry actress is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series at the show, which is taking place at the Shrine Auditorium.

She selected a flowing pink skirt for the occasion, and she wore it with a matching, long-sleeved crop top. Brie wore her hair in soft waves and kept her makeup and accessories simple.

This is Brie‘s second nomination at the SAG Awards. She took home Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in 2016 for her performance in Room. We wish her luck again tongiht!

FYI: Brie is wearing a custom Versace dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and Irene Neuwirth jewels.

