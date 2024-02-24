Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Join 'Morning Show' Stars at SAG Awards 2024!

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are representing their Apple TV+ series The Morning Show at the Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The leading ladies both walked the red carpet at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Some of the other cast members in attendance included Jon Hamm, Greta Lee, and Mark Duplass, among others.

Jennifer is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and the full cast is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Celine. Reese is wearing an Elie Saab dress, Aquazzura shoes, and Bucherer jewelry. Greta is wearing The Row.

Head inside to see more photos of the cast…

Keep scrolling for more photos of the cast…

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) FYI: Reese is wearing an Elie Saab dress, Aquazzura shoes, and Bucherer jewelry.

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) and Naomi Watts

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Hannah Leder (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)