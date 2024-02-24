Top Stories
SAG Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended the Event!

SAG Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended the Event!

Wendy Williams Breaks Silence Following Aphasia &amp; Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis

Wendy Williams Breaks Silence Following Aphasia & Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis

Sat, 24 February 2024 at 7:53 pm

Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Join 'Morning Show' Stars at SAG Awards 2024!

Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Join 'Morning Show' Stars at SAG Awards 2024!

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are representing their Apple TV+ series The Morning Show at the Screen Actors Guild Awards!

The leading ladies both walked the red carpet at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Some of the other cast members in attendance included Jon Hamm, Greta Lee, and Mark Duplass, among others.

Jennifer is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and the full cast is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Celine. Reese is wearing an Elie Saab dress, Aquazzura shoes, and Bucherer jewelry. Greta is wearing The Row.

Head inside to see more photos of the cast…

Keep scrolling for more photos of the cast…

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) at the SAG Awards

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

FYI: Reese is wearing an Elie Saab dress, Aquazzura shoes, and Bucherer jewelry.

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) and Naomi Watts at the SAG Awards

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) and Naomi Watts

Greta Lee (The Morning Show) at the SAG Awards

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Hannah Leder (The Morning Show) at the SAG Awards

Hannah Leder (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) at the SAG Awards

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show) at the SAG Awards

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Nestor Carbonell (The Morning Show) at the SAG Awards

Nestor Carbonell (The Morning Show)
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon sag awards 01
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon sag awards 02
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon sag awards 03
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon sag awards 04
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon sag awards 05
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon sag awards 06
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon sag awards 07
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon sag awards 08
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon sag awards 09
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon sag awards 10
jennifer aniston reese witherspoon sag awards 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 SAG Awards, Greta Lee, Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm, Mark Duplass, Reese Witherspoon, SAG Awards, The Morning Show