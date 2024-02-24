Anne Hathaway (in Cerulean), Meryl Streep & Emily Blunt Pose at SAG Awards 2024 Before 'Devil Wears Prada' Reunion

The stars of The Devil Wears Prada have arrived at the 2024 SAG Awards!

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt all hit the red carpet outside the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday night (February 24). They will take the stage together during the show.

Anne made a reference to one of the most iconic moments of the movie by wearing a cerulean dress with a large belt. She carried a silver clutch and accessorized with a stunning necklace.

Emily, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for her performance in Oppenheimer, wowed in a red gown with a plunging neckline.

Meryl, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building, wore Prada!

FYI: Anne is wearing Atelier Versace SS15 Couture. Meryl is wearing Prada. Emily is wearing Custom Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

