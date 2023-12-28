Those Jessica Chastain/'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' Rumors Finally Have a Definitive Answer...& Fans Aren't Going to Be Happy!

If you’re hoping that Jessica Chastain is going to star in the film adaptation of the book “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” you’re not going to be happy.

Fan castings have linked Jessica to the film for a while now, and she even said she’d read a script for it during an interview.

If you’re unaware “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” is about a reclusive, iconic Hollywood starlet Evelyn Hugo, who enlists unknown reporter Monique Grant to write her tell-all book, which will chronicle her life story and rise to fame during the golden age of Hollywood.

Fans have been rooting for Jessica to be cast as Celia St. James, who is a fellow actress and close confidant of Evelyn’s in the novel.

Despite speaking out about not taking part in the film before, she really put a definitive answer on it again.

She told E! News that there is “zero possibility” she’ll be in the film.

She continued, “But I love how excited the fans are. When I was working on Broadway, every single day, they’d be outside, when I was signing, with the books. I just love how wonderful that fan base is.”

Jessica added, “I look forward to watching it and I’m sorry to disappoint everyone out there!”

