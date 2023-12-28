Dolly Parton Surprises Dying Fan With a Call for Christmas

Dolly Parton is doing something wonderful for the holiday season.

The 77-year-old music legend caught wind of a fan, Utah resident and Dolly fan LeGrand Gold, who had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2019.

His wife Alice Gold made a bucket list of 11 things he wanted to do before he died, and one was meeting Dolly.

He was told earlier this month that his cancer was spreading and the chemotherapy wasn’t working anymore, so he didn’t have much time to complete the list.

“I thought, ‘Well, it’s never going to happen,’” he told KSL-TV.

Dolly learned about his wish to meet her and called the Gold family at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning (December 22).

His wife recorded the call.

“Hey LG! It’s Dolly P! I’ve heard you’ve been a fan of mine for many years and I just wanted to thank you for that,” she said.

She told the fan how thankful she was that they were on the same “journey together in this lifetime.”

“I’m just happy to know that I’ve touched your life in some way. So thank you for honoring me with that,” she continued.

“You’ve been a huge help, especially these past two years,” he explained to Dolly.

“We love your music, he has loved you his entire life, his family goes to Dollywood — like we have all been season pass holders for like ever — and we love you,” Alice said.

Dolly then told him that she “will always love” him before serenading him with a short rendition of “I Will Always Love You,” but she changed the lyrics to “I will always love LG.”

“She sang a song, put my name in the song. I feel like I’m immortal now,” he explained to the news station afterward.

“It was really cool. It made me feel good.”

