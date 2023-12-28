Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow & Husband Louis Thornton Allan Split - Read Their Statement

Meadow Walker and her husband Louis Thornton Allan are splitting up.

The 25-year-old daughter of the late Paul Walker and 26-year-old estranged husband wed in October of 2021. They announced their engagement a few months prior to that.

Keep reading to see their joint statement…

On Instagram, they posted, “Statement from the two of us. After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate. This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other.”

Meadow‘s dad is the late Paul Walker, who passed away at the age of 40 in a car accident that happened in November 2013.