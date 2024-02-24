Leighton Meester & Adam Brody Make Rare Joint Red Carpet Appearance at SAG Awards 2024

Leighton Meester is supporting husband Adam Brody at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (February 24) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Adam is nominated for in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category alongside his American Fiction costars. They’re competing with the casts of Barbie, The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer.

Keep reading to find out more…

He looked stylish on the red carpet in a black suit. Leighton opted for a simple, brown gown. She wore her hair up with pieces framing her face and carried a black bag.

We hope that they have a wonderful time at the show tonight and wish Adam luck.

You can keep up with all things 2024 SAG Awards here! In the meantime, check out all of the nominees.

If you missed it, Leighton recently did an interview with Adam where she spoke about motherhood and any nerves she had about sharing the screen in River Wild.

FYI: Leighton is wearing custom St. John.

Scroll through all of the photos of Leighton Meester and Adam Brody at the 2024 SAG Awards in the gallery…