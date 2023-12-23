Leighton Meester Talks to Husband Adam Brody About Motherhood, Concerns About Costarring in 'River Wild' & the Type of Role She Does Not Want

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody offered some insight into their notoriously private relationship during a conversation for Interview Magazine.

The couple got married in 2014 and share two children. While they are both celebrated actors, they largely keep their personal life separate from the spotlight.

However, the lovers shared the screen in their thriller River Wild earlier this year, and Leighton is dipped toes into the holiday market with her new romcom EXmas.

To promote the latter, Adam interviewed Leighton for the publication, and they dropped some rare gems about their lives.

She revealed the impact motherhood had on her career and spoke candidly about the type of project she does not want to take. The couple also revealed what they thought about working together. Interestingly, only one of them had some nerves about the gig.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways…