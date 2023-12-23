Gwen Stefani Revealed Her 'Awesome' New Year's Eve Plans, Which Don't Involve Husband Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will be ringing in 2024 on opposite sides of the country.

The 54-year-old “Wind It Up” hitmaker and coach on The Voice explained that she and her country music star husband wouldn’t be together for New Year’s Eve, and there’s a really “awesome” reason for that decision.

If you were unaware, Blake will be performing on the CBS New Year’s Eve Life: Nashville’s Big Bash special in Tennessee this year. Meanwhile, Gwen will be in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I was going to be at his show and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas,” she told Access Hollywood. “Last year I did Vegas and I was kind of like, ‘Remind me never to do Vegas again’ because you sometimes just want to have your own, not be the host.”

What made her reconsider the stance? By the sounds of it, the fact that Blake was going to be tied up onstage.

“If you’re going to be working, then I’m going to be working. I’m just going to fly in and out, it’s going to be awesome,” she explained.

