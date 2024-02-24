Joey King & Taylor Zakhar Perez Show Up In Style For SAG Awards 2024

Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez are showing us how it’s done on the red carpet at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday night (February 24).

The Kissing Booth costars and close friends posed for photos together and on their own at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Taylor, who is serving as an ambassador for the awards show alongside Phil Dunster, looked debonair in a double breasted navy suit with wide black lapels.

Keep reading to find out more…

Joey opted for an ethereal dress with a floral pattern and sheer layers. She paired it with long black gloves and accessorized with colorful jewelry.

She also stepped out to support Taylor at the SAG Awards Ambassador Dinner earlier this week, where they both served stylish looks.

We’ll keep you up to date with everything that’s going on during the show tonight. In the meantime, check out the nominees.

FYI: Joey is wearing a Givenchy dress, Pomellato jewelry and Andrew Wazen shoes. Taylor is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Scroll through all of the photos of Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King at the 2024 SAG Awards in the gallery…