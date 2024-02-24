Barry Keoghan Shares Sweet Reaction to Rumored Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter's Duet with Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating her surprise duet with Taylor Swift!

On Friday (February 22), the 24-year-old “Feather” singer joined the 34-year-old “Karma” singer up on stage during the Eras Tour show in Sydney for a performance of “White House” and “Coney Island.”

After the show, Sabrina took to Instagram to reminisce on the big moment.

“9 year old Sabrina singing white horse would never see this s–t coming!” Sabrina wrote. “I love you so so so dearly taylor. always have always will. Thank you Sydney for making me feel so welcome!!”

After sharing the post, Sabrina‘s rumored boyfriend Barry Keoghan reacted to the duet.

Keep reading to find out more…In the comments section, Barry, 31, shared the blonde queen emoji.

Sabrina and Barry seemingly met in September 2023 when they both attended the Givenchy fashion show in Paris and they were first spotted on a date together in December.

Earlier this month, Sabrina and Barry coupled up for a Grammys after party!

In a new interview, Barry addressed speculation about their relationship.