Sabrina Carpenter Performs Surprise Duet with Taylor Swift After Her Opening Set Was Canceled Due to Weather

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter performed a surprise duet during the first Eras Tour show in Sydney!

Sabrina is serving as the opening act for Taylor‘s international shows right now, but her set at the Sydney show on Friday (February 22) was canceled due to weather. A weather delay caused the show’s start time to be pushed back and there unfortunately wasn’t enough time for both artists to perform their sets.

During the acoustic section of the show, Taylor brought out Sabrina to sit at the piano and sing a duet with her. They did a mashup of “White Horse” and “Coney Island.”

“My incredibly talented, wonderful, gorgeous, hilarious, genius opening act Sabrina Carpenter, she heroically sacrificed her show, which I think is a crime against Sydney. And I think it needs to be fixed, so I’m going to bring her out now, is that OK, Sydney?” Taylor told the crowd.

