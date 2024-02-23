Katy Perry Reunites with Taylor Swift Backstage, Shares Hilarious Reaction to 'Bad Blood' Song

Katy Perry surely is aware that everyone thinks Taylor Swift‘s song “Bad Blood” is about her and she had a hilarious reaction to watching the song be performed at the Eras Tour.

The 39-year-old singer was at the first night of Taylor‘s run of shows in Sydney, Australia on Friday (February 23) and it looks like she had a great time.

Before the show, Katy met up with Taylor and snapped a selfie with her backstage.

“got to see an old friend shine tonight ♥️✨,” Katy captioned the slideshow of photos and videos from her night at the Eras Tour.

While everyone loves the selfie, it’s one specific video in the slideshow that is getting most of the attention online.

Fans have believed for years that Taylor‘s song “Bad Blood” is about her former feud with Katy.

Taylor confirmed in 2014 that the song was about another woman in the music business.

“For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not,” she told Rolling Stone at the time. “She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?’”

Taylor explained that the mystery woman “did something so horrible” to her. “And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational—you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So, now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

It was rumored that Katy tried to hire Taylor‘s dancers away from her.

Well, there’s no “bad blood” between them anymore and Katy had the funniest reaction to seeing the song performed. Watch below!

