Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spotted at Sydney Zoo, Photos Show Them Touring with Sabrina Carpenter

Wendy Williams Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia & Aphasia

Shirtless Miles Teller Soaks Up the Sun With Wife Keleigh During Birthday Vacation in Cabo

5 DC Universe Stars Not Returning, 3 Will Reprise Their Roles (Report)

Fri, 23 February 2024 at 9:21 am

Travis Kelce, Katy Perry, & More Stars Attend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Night One Show in Sydney!

Travis Kelce, Katy Perry, & More Stars Attend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Night One Show in Sydney!

Taylor Swift is taking over Sydney!

The 34-year-old “Bejeweled” singer performed her first of four shows of The Eras Tour at the Accor Stadium on Friday night (Friday 23) in Sydney, Australia following three shows in Melbourne last week.

While Taylor was up on stage, her boyfriend Travis Kelce was seen supporting her from the audience along with a few of her other famous friends.

Taylor is set to perform in Sydney through Feb. 26 before jetting off to Singapore for the next stop on her Eras Tour on March 6.

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Eras Tour, Katy Perry, Mark Hoppus, Rita Ora, Skye Everly, Taika Waititi, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce