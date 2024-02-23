'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Files for Divorce from Simon Guobadia After 15 Months of Marriage

Porsha Williams is ending her marriage.

On Thursday (February 22), the 42-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star officially filed for divorce from husband Simon Guobadia after 15 months of marriage, according to court documents obtained by People.

Keep reading to find out more…News of the split comes as the 59-year-old Nigerian-born businessman faces fraud allegations and possible deportation, however, a source said that the divorce is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past.”

Porsha and Simon married in November 2022 in two ceremonies in Atlanta – first in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony followed by an American ceremony.

They announced their engagement in May 20221 after a month of dating.

News of the divorce comes just one week after Porsha – who is mom to 4-year-old daughter Pilar from a previous relationship – announced that she is returning to RHOA for season 16.

Porsha first joined the Bravo reality series for season five and left after season 13. She and Simon appeared together on her spinoff series Porsha’s Family Matters, which aired in 2021.

Porsha‘s return to RHOA comes after a longtime cast member announced that they were leaving the show.