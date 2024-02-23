Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Spotted at Sydney Zoo, Photos Show Them Touring with Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spotted at Sydney Zoo, Photos Show Them Touring with Sabrina Carpenter

Wendy Williams Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia &amp; Aphasia

Wendy Williams Diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia & Aphasia

Shirtless Miles Teller Soaks Up the Sun With Wife Keleigh During Birthday Vacation in Cabo

Shirtless Miles Teller Soaks Up the Sun With Wife Keleigh During Birthday Vacation in Cabo

5 DC Universe Stars Not Returning, 3 Will Reprise Their Roles (Report)

5 DC Universe Stars Not Returning, 3 Will Reprise Their Roles (Report)

Fri, 23 February 2024 at 2:52 am

Oscar Noms Danielle Brooks, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, & Lily Gladstone Honored at AAFCA Awards

Oscar Noms Danielle Brooks, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, & Lily Gladstone Honored at AAFCA Awards

The AAFCA Awards had a lot of Oscar nominees in attendance!

Danielle Brooks, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Lily Gladstone were all honored with awards at the 2024 African American Film Critics Association Awards on Wednesday (February 21) in Los Angeles.

Origin won Best Drama and lead star Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor was given Best Actress, though she wasn’t there to accept.

Colman Domingo picked up Best Actor for Rustin and Sterling K. Brown won Best Supporting Actor for American Fiction. There was a tie for Best Supporting Actress with Danielle winning for The Color Purple and Da’Vine winning for The Holdovers.

Lily won the Breakout Performance award for Killers of the Flower Moon and the cast of The Color Purple won for Best Ensemble.

American Fiction‘s Jeffrey Wright won the Acting Legend Award.

Danielle, Da’Vine, Lily, Colman, Sterling, and Jeffrey are all nominated at the Oscars!

FYI: Lily is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress. Jeffrey is wearing Etro.

Just Jared on Facebook
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 01
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 02
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 03
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 04
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 05
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 06
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 07
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 08
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 09
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 10
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 11
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 12
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 13
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 14
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 15
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 16
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 17
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 18
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 19
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 20
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 21
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 22
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 23
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 24
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 25
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 26
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 27
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 28
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 29
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 30
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 31
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 32
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 33
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 34
danielle brooks davine joy randolph aafca awards 35

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Colman Domingo, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Danielle Brooks, Jeffrey Wright, Lily Gladstone, Sterling K Brown