Oscar Noms Danielle Brooks, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, & Lily Gladstone Honored at AAFCA Awards

The AAFCA Awards had a lot of Oscar nominees in attendance!

Danielle Brooks, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Lily Gladstone were all honored with awards at the 2024 African American Film Critics Association Awards on Wednesday (February 21) in Los Angeles.

Origin won Best Drama and lead star Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor was given Best Actress, though she wasn’t there to accept.

Colman Domingo picked up Best Actor for Rustin and Sterling K. Brown won Best Supporting Actor for American Fiction. There was a tie for Best Supporting Actress with Danielle winning for The Color Purple and Da’Vine winning for The Holdovers.

Lily won the Breakout Performance award for Killers of the Flower Moon and the cast of The Color Purple won for Best Ensemble.

American Fiction‘s Jeffrey Wright won the Acting Legend Award.

Danielle, Da’Vine, Lily, Colman, Sterling, and Jeffrey are all nominated at the Oscars!

FYI: Lily is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress. Jeffrey is wearing Etro.