Porsha Williams Announces Return to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' for Season 16

Get ready for the return of Porsha Williams Guobadia!

On Tuesday (February 13), the 42-year-old reality star announced that she is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 16.

It was also announced that Porsha signed an overall scripted talent deal with NBCUniversal to partner on “scripted project opportunities across the company’s broadcast and streaming properties.”

Keep reading to find out more…“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Porsha shared in a statement with People. “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”

Taking to her Instagram, Porsha also shared a video in which she says, “Who said that? Porsha Williams coming back to Real Housewives of Atlanta? That’s false. But Porsha Guobadia is in the building. Haha, see ya, mwah!”

If you didn’t know, Porsha changed her last name to Guobadia after marrying husband Simon Guobadia in November 2022.

Porsha starred on nine seasons of the Bravo reality series before announcing her exit in 2021 after season 13.

Porsha‘s return to RHOA comes shortly after a longtime cast member announced that they were leaving the show.