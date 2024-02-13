Selma Blair Issues Apology After Making Anti-Islam Comment on Social Media

Selma Blair is apologizing to her followers after she caught backlash for making an anti-Islam statement on social media.

The former Cruel Intentions actress previously commented on a video of someone speaking in defense of the Jewish community following the terrorist attacks in Israel.

“Thank you so much. Deport all these terrorist supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroyed minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate,” she wrote in a since-deleted comment on the February 2 post.

Now, Selma is apologizing.

Keep reading to find out more…

“This is a time of great pain and anguish for many around the world, but it is also a time to learn and better understand how words matter. I commented on a post by Abraham Hamra regarding two congress members who are against banning October 7th Hamas terrorists from entering the USA. In my comment, I mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists, a terrible err in my words, and resulted in hurting countless people I never meant to, and I deeply regret this. As soon as my error was brought to my attention, I deleted the comment,” she said in a new statement.

Selma continued, “Hate and misinformation are amplified so easily these days. This time by my own hands. In this instance, I erred in my writing and I fully recognize how I contributed to the Muslim community being understandably very upset. I respect and love all peace-loving communities, all over the world. It was my Muslim friends who helped educate and show me the way. I am committed to paying forward their love and understanding. We cannot allow ignorance and rage to becomes our downfall.”