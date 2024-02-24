Top Stories
Sat, 24 February 2024 at 4:52 pm

A$AP Rocky Sports Leather Outfit for Bottega Veneta Fashion Show Alongside Salma Hayek

A$AP Rocky Sports Leather Outfit for Bottega Veneta Fashion Show Alongside Salma Hayek

A$AP Rocky is stepping out in style for Milan Fashion Week.

The 35-year-old “Fashion Killa” rapper rocked a leather outfit with black aviator sunglasses for the Bottega Veneta Fashion Show on Saturday (February 24) in Milan, Italy.

Other stars in attendance at the fashion show included Salma Hayek and husband Francois-Henri Pinault, Julianne Moore, James Blake, and Kate Moss.

The day before, A$AP Rocky and partner Rihanna were seen enjoying a romantic day out together in Venice!

The couple also recently teamed up for a new project. Get the details here.

Earlier this week, Salma joined tons of other stars at the Gucci fashion show.

Click through the gallery inside for 25+ pictures of the stars at the fashion show…
Photos: Getty Images
