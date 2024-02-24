A$AP Rocky Sports Leather Outfit for Bottega Veneta Fashion Show Alongside Salma Hayek
A$AP Rocky is stepping out in style for Milan Fashion Week.
The 35-year-old “Fashion Killa” rapper rocked a leather outfit with black aviator sunglasses for the Bottega Veneta Fashion Show on Saturday (February 24) in Milan, Italy.
Other stars in attendance at the fashion show included Salma Hayek and husband Francois-Henri Pinault, Julianne Moore, James Blake, and Kate Moss.
The day before, A$AP Rocky and partner Rihanna were seen enjoying a romantic day out together in Venice!
Earlier this week, Salma joined tons of other stars at the Gucci fashion show.
