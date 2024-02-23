Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Brave the Rain During Romantic Outing in Venice

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky didn’t let bad weather stop them from exploring Venice during a romantic trip to Italy.

The hitmakers and longtime couple were spotted stepping out of the Aman Hotel on Friday (February 23).

Dressed in a sharp suit, A$AP was the epitome of class. He finished off his look with a pair of pearl-studded white headphones. Rihanna took a more casual approach to her outfit. She kept warm in a black jacket with the hood up.

The couple had a team that kept them dry with a couple of umbrellas, and it looks like they had a great time together.

Rihanna and A$AP have been quite the world travelers recently. They celebrated Valentine’s Day with their second trip to Paris, France.

If you missed it, A$AP recently provided an update on Rihanna‘s long-awaited new album. Did you see that the couple started off the year with a collaboration? Only, it wasn’t one that they cooked up in the recording studio.

