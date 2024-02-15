Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Celebrate Their Love Story in Paris on Valentine's Day

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were the epitome of relationship goals while celebrating Valentine’s Day in Paris, France.

The A-list superstars were spotted grabbing dinner at Cesar on Wednesday night (February 14) in the City of Love.

Rihanna kept warm with a fur stole, which matched her nude dress. She wore her hair straight and finished off her look with a pair of cool sunglasses.

It looks like they had a wonderful time together, and we hope that they enjoy the rest of their trip.

