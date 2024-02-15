Top Stories
Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2024 Parade, 1 Dead & Multiple Children Shot

Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' Casting Revealed!

Celebrities Who Dislike Valentine's Day, Plus the Reasons Why (Including Some Married A-Listers!)

Thu, 15 February 2024 at 2:58 am

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Celebrate Their Love Story in Paris on Valentine's Day

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were the epitome of relationship goals while celebrating Valentine’s Day in Paris, France.

The A-list superstars were spotted grabbing dinner at Cesar on Wednesday night (February 14) in the City of Love.

Rihanna kept warm with a fur stole, which matched her nude dress. She wore her hair straight and finished off her look with a pair of cool sunglasses.

It looks like they had a wonderful time together, and we hope that they enjoy the rest of their trip.

If you missed it, Rihanna and A$AP were in Paris just a few weeks ago, too. They grabbed dinner with a very important person. The “Diamonds” singer also had iconic interactions with two Hollywood stars at a fashion show.

Did you see that A$AP appeared to put one of Rihanna‘s famous exes on blast?

The couple also started off the year with a new collaboration!

Scroll through all of the new photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Valentine’s Day date night in the gallery…
