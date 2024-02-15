'Tell Me Lies' Season 2 Cast Update: 8 Stars Returning, 2 Actors Join!

Tell Me Lies season two is in production, and we’ve learned of some casting news recently.

The show was renewed for a second season in November of 2022 and we haven’t heard much since, likely due to the actors’ and writers’ strikes. Now, we know of a few returning stars, and we’re making our best guesses as to who else might be returning. Plus, we’re confirming two actors have joined the series as well.

The series follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

Keep reading for the cast update…