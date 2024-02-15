Hulu Cancels 1 TV Show in 2024 (So Far)

Hulu has officially made their first renewal/cancellation decision of 2024…and their first show has been axed this year.

Hulu has unfortunately been canceling a lot of fan favorite content over the past few weeks, including The Great and How I Met Your Father, which were both canceled last year.

Now, another title has been added.

Keep reading to find out more…

And the first TV show canceled by Hulu this year is…

This Fool – Canceled After 2 Seasons

Chris Estrada‘s series is done after two seasons on the streaming service, THR reports. In addition THR adds that the show will still be available to stream despite the cancellation.

Here’s the synopsis: Inspired by the life and stand-up of star and co-creator Chris Estrada, “This Fool” is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. The show centers around Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family.