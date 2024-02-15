Jennifer Lopez Announces Tour for 'This Is Me...Now': Dates, Cities, & Ticket Information Revealed!
Jennifer Lopez is going out on tour this summer!
The 54-year-old entertainer announced her This Is Me…Now The Tour dates and cities today, and she’s heading out beginning in late June. She’ll hit cities across the country up until August 31.
Her ninth studio album, This Is Me…Now, will be released on February 16. It could be her last album ever!
Tickets will be available starting with a JLo Fan Club pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, February 20 at 9am local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale, which is beginning on Friday, February 23 at 10am local time on TicketMaster.com.
THIS IS ME…NOW THE TOUR DATES:
Wed June 26 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center
Fri June 28 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
Tue July 02 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
Wed July 03 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena*
Fri July 05 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center
Sat July 06 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Tue July 09 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
Thu July 11 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
Sat July 13 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
Tue July 16 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
Wed July 17 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
Fri July 19 | Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena
Sat July 20 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena*
Mon July 22 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Wed July 24 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
Fri July 26 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena
Sat July 27 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Tue July 30 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
Wed July 31 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Fri August 02 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena*#
Mon August 05 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre*#
Wed August 07 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
Fri August 09 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
Sat August 10 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Tue August 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Wed August 14 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Fri August 16 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Tue August 20 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*
Thu August 22 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Sat August 24 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
Sun August 25 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Tue August 27 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Fri August 30 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
Sat August 31 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center*
*Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable | #Citi Presale Not Applicable
