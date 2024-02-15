Jennifer Lopez Announces Tour for 'This Is Me...Now': Dates, Cities, & Ticket Information Revealed!

Jennifer Lopez is going out on tour this summer!

The 54-year-old entertainer announced her This Is Me…Now The Tour dates and cities today, and she’s heading out beginning in late June. She’ll hit cities across the country up until August 31.

Her ninth studio album, This Is Me…Now, will be released on February 16. It could be her last album ever!

Tickets will be available starting with a JLo Fan Club pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, February 20 at 9am local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale, which is beginning on Friday, February 23 at 10am local time on TicketMaster.com.

THIS IS ME…NOW THE TOUR DATES:

Wed June 26 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center

Fri June 28 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Tue July 02 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Wed July 03 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena*

Fri July 05 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

Sat July 06 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Tue July 09 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Thu July 11 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

Sat July 13 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Tue July 16 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Wed July 17 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Fri July 19 | Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Sat July 20 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena*

Mon July 22 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Wed July 24 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Fri July 26 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Sat July 27 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue July 30 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Wed July 31 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Fri August 02 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena*#

Mon August 05 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre*#

Wed August 07 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Fri August 09 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Sat August 10 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Tue August 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Wed August 14 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Fri August 16 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Tue August 20 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Thu August 22 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Sat August 24 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Sun August 25 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tue August 27 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Fri August 30 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

Sat August 31 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center*

*Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable | #Citi Presale Not Applicable

