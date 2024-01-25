Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Look So Stylish for Meeting With French President Emmanuel Macron

Rihanna has met so many famous faces while in Paris, France for Fashion Week.

The 35-year-old “Diamonds” icon had adorable interactions with Natalie Portman and Glenn Close at a fashion show for Dior earlier this week. That was just the start, though!

On Wednesday (January 24), she and A$AP Rocky had a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palais de l’Élysée!

Keep reading to find out more…

Wearing a black skirt with sky-high heels and a warm, belted jacket, Rihanna looked incredibly dignified. She finished off her look with dazzling jeweled earrings and a ring and carried a black clutch. The hitmaker’s newly blonde hair was perfectly styled.

A$AP looked equally stylish in a sweater with a jewel-encrusted neckline.

Did you see that Rihanna and A$AP recently revealed a new collaboration? Only… It’s not what you might think.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky leaving their official meeting in the gallery…