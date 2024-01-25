Top Stories
Every Claim Made By Armie Hammer's Ex Fling Brittany Schmitt in New Podcast Interview, Including His Thoughts on Cannibalism

Every Claim Made By Armie Hammer's Ex Fling Brittany Schmitt in New Podcast Interview, Including His Thoughts on Cannibalism

Drew Barrymore Can't Stop Crying After Reuniting With Very Special Costar From 1994's 'Bad Girls'

Drew Barrymore Can't Stop Crying After Reuniting With Very Special Costar From 1994's 'Bad Girls'

4 Actresses Were Considered to Play Supergirl in DC Universe, &amp; 2 are Still in the Running

4 Actresses Were Considered to Play Supergirl in DC Universe, & 2 are Still in the Running

8 Celebs Who Have Expressed Strong Opinions on Margot Robbie &amp; Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Oscars Snubs

8 Celebs Who Have Expressed Strong Opinions on Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Oscars Snubs

Thu, 25 January 2024 at 2:23 am

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Look So Stylish for Meeting With French President Emmanuel Macron

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Look So Stylish for Meeting With French President Emmanuel Macron

Rihanna has met so many famous faces while in Paris, France for Fashion Week.

The 35-year-old “Diamonds” icon had adorable interactions with Natalie Portman and Glenn Close at a fashion show for Dior earlier this week. That was just the start, though!

On Wednesday (January 24), she and A$AP Rocky had a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palais de l’Élysée!

Keep reading to find out more…

Wearing a black skirt with sky-high heels and a warm, belted jacket, Rihanna looked incredibly dignified. She finished off her look with dazzling jeweled earrings and a ring and carried a black clutch. The hitmaker’s newly blonde hair was perfectly styled.

A$AP looked equally stylish in a sweater with a jewel-encrusted neckline.

Did you see that Rihanna and A$AP recently revealed a new collaboration? Only… It’s not what you might think.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky leaving their official meeting in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna asap rocky meet emmanuel macron 01
rihanna asap rocky meet emmanuel macron 02
rihanna asap rocky meet emmanuel macron 03
rihanna asap rocky meet emmanuel macron 04
rihanna asap rocky meet emmanuel macron 05
rihanna asap rocky meet emmanuel macron 06
rihanna asap rocky meet emmanuel macron 07
rihanna asap rocky meet emmanuel macron 08

Credit: Neskokevin; Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: ASAP Rocky, Emmanuel Macron, Rihanna