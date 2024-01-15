Top Stories
Mon, 15 January 2024 at 9:44 am

Rihanna Sports Blonder Hair During Night Out to Dinner

Rihanna Sports Blonder Hair During Night Out to Dinner

Rihanna is back to a blonder look!

The 35-year-old entertainer stopped by Giorgio Baldi for dinner with a group on Sunday evening (January 14) in Santa Monica, Calif. If you don’t know, Giorgio Baldi is one of Rihanna‘s fave restaurants and she’s often seen eating there.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Recently, Rihanna had been sporting a lighter hair color, but it looks like she went even lighter recently, as evidenced by the new photos you can see in the gallery of this article.

If you didn’t see, Rihanna recently revealed if she’s a “top” or a “bottom” in a not quite appropriate for the office confession!

Browse through the gallery to see all of the photos of Rihanna out to dinner at her fave restaurant…
Photos: Backgrid
