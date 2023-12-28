Top Stories
Thu, 28 December 2023 at 10:37 pm

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spotted Shopping With Their Kids in Aspen

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spotted Shopping With Their Kids in Aspen

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying a winter wonderland getaway in Aspen!

The longtime couple were spotted with their kids – RZA and Riot (not pictured) – while shopping at the store Kemo Sabe on Thursday (December 28) in Aspen, Col.

Rihanna was dressed in a gray hoodie, light-washed denim, boots, and a white overcoat. Rocky was seen carrying the two kids into the luxury leather store.

In a recent interview, Rihanna talked about how her relationship with Rocky has changed after they became parents to their kids RZA, 19 months, and Riot, 3 months.

Kemo Sabe is a popular store among the star visiting Aspen. Kate Hudson was spotted there on the same day!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shopping in Aspen…

Photos: Backgrid
