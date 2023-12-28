New 'Bridgerton' Photo Seemingly Confirms Book Moment Happening In Season 3, Details Revealed

Netflix dropped a handful of new photos from Bridgerton‘s upcoming third season on Christmas day, and one of those grabbed the attention of fans!

In the image you see here, Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, can be seen wearing a bandage on his right hand.

The new season will focus on Colin and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and fans of the book series noticed and recognized the bandage right away!

Keep reading to find out more…

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!

The bandage stems from a romantic scene in the fourth book, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton,” where Colin catches Penelope reading his travel journal.

Colin storms the room as he fumes over her invading his privacy, cutting his hand, and she tends to his wound.

While she’s caring for his hurt hand, he starts to realize just how gorgeous her eyes are, how intelligent she is and that he cares about what she thinks of what he wrote in his journal.

Essentially, this is the moment where his friendship feelings for Penelope turn to more than just friendship!

Bridgerton season three, part one debuts on May 16, 2024.

